Harriott II returns to Montgomery after 22-day quest

The crew of Harriott II shares memories of the last month's voyage. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Harriott II Riverboat is a staple at Montgomery's riverfront, but it's been gone for weeks now.

Wednesday the Harriott II returned home. A crew set out with the boat to Mobile for the Coast Guard's inspection and to get repairs. They only do this once every five years.

Officials say on the way up, they fought currents the entire way and the water was just too high. At times the riverboat was going less than 0.2 miles per hour, and a trip that was meant to last only nine days, turned into 22.

"We made it pretty conformable. Lainey did a lot of the cooking for us," said Harriott II Capt. Jim Kittrell. "We had a solar show. We had air mattresses on the floor. It wasn't terrible."

"She took good care of us. She's a good little home even though she may not have been designed for that," said Lainey Jenkins.

The Harriott II will be back out on the water soon as the next cruise is Saturday afternoon.

