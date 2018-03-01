Eric: Busy day ahead for Thursday

A wet and windy setup will carry us into our Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. This morning, temperatures are running warm with only a few showers around. By the early afternoon, a line of rain and storms will usher in a fresh round of cooler air that will set the stage for a lovely weekend.

TODAY: Rain chances through the morning will remain low with isolated showers drifting eastward. All eyes are on the line of storms currently located along the I-20 corridor. We've seen a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as gusty to damaging winds develop within the more robust cores.

This line will approach the Montgomery area by early afternoon and could still feature a few storms capable of gusty winds. We can't rule out a random Warning or two, particularly areas north of I-85. That being said, regardless of any severe weather threat, winds will be gusty all day long, exceeding 35 mph at times. At 1 p.m., Montgomery could be close to 80 degrees. By the drive home, temperatures will be tumbling through the 60s on their way to the 40s overnight as showers taper off.

LOOKING AHEAD: This will be one of those weekends you don't want to miss. Temperatures Friday will top out in the middle 60s with sunshine, warming slightly toward 70 Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine. Not bad for the first weekend of March.

