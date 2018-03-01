Thunderstorms approach Alabama and so do cooler temps

It's a busy Thursday ahead as a cold front approaches the area. We're warm this morning and will surge toward 80 degrees ahead of the front early this afternoon.

Showers will pick up in coverage with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Severe weather appears unlikely, but gusty winds will be possible.

Speaking of winds, even outside of storms, winds will be breezy with the front nearby. Wind Advisories are in effect through the afternoon. As the front passes, temperatures will fall quickly through the 60s as cooler air spills in.

Watch Today in Alabama to get the latest details to help keep you prepared for Thursday's weather!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.