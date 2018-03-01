Public input needed about F-35 Fighter Squadron coming to Montgo - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Public input needed about F-35 Fighter Squadron coming to Montgomery

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
The F-35 is coming to Montgomery. (Source: Dept. of Defense) The F-35 is coming to Montgomery. (Source: Dept. of Defense)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The National Guard is looking for public input about bringing the F-35 to Montgomery. It’s holding a meeting at Montgomery Regional Airport Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. for the public to voice any concerns they may have.

The meeting is part of the Environmental Impact Statement that's required by the EPA to look at the consequences of putting the F-35 Fighter Jet Squadron at Dannelly field.

The F-35 has big implications for the River Region: it not only retains the 1,400 jobs currently at the 187th Fighter Wing, but there is a chance of another 200 or so with the additional planes. That's not to mention the roughly $100 million the Pentagon has set aside for construction, and the jobs that will come with that phase.

At Thursday’s meeting, the public can learn about the proposal, talk to National Guard Bureau representatives, and provide written comments, concerns, or input regarding the proposal. Using input obtained during this meeting, the National Guard Bureau will refine the study to focus on significant issues, as well as eliminate issues that are not significant from further detailed study.

In addition, following the meeting, the National Guard Bureau will conduct a detailed analysis of potential impacts of the proposal. The complete analysis will be presented in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, which will be provided for public review and comment in late 2018.

Public comments received by April 6 will be considered in the preparation of the draft Environmental Impact Statement. Comments received after this deadline will be reviewed, but may not be specifically addressed in the draft document. Please forward your comments to Christel Johnson, Environmental Engineer, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157.

You may also submit comments via the project website

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-01 04:52:01 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

  • Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

    Substitute teacher slapped 6-year-old, mother says

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-01 05:26:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 1:48 AM EST2018-03-01 06:48:03 GMT

    The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.

    More >>

    The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:10 AM EST2018-03-01 13:10:18 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

  • Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Sessions pushes back on Trump criticism over handling of FBI

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-03-01 05:49:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:01 AM EST2018-03-01 13:01:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring Reverend Billy Graham in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Washington.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." 

    More >>

  • Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:50 AM EST2018-03-01 12:50:05 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly