Public input needed about F-35 Fighter Squadron coming to Montgomery

The National Guard is looking for public input about bringing the F-35 to Montgomery. It’s holding a meeting at Montgomery Regional Airport Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. for the public to voice any concerns they may have.

The meeting is part of the Environmental Impact Statement that's required by the EPA to look at the consequences of putting the F-35 Fighter Jet Squadron at Dannelly field.

The F-35 has big implications for the River Region: it not only retains the 1,400 jobs currently at the 187th Fighter Wing, but there is a chance of another 200 or so with the additional planes. That's not to mention the roughly $100 million the Pentagon has set aside for construction, and the jobs that will come with that phase.

At Thursday’s meeting, the public can learn about the proposal, talk to National Guard Bureau representatives, and provide written comments, concerns, or input regarding the proposal. Using input obtained during this meeting, the National Guard Bureau will refine the study to focus on significant issues, as well as eliminate issues that are not significant from further detailed study.

In addition, following the meeting, the National Guard Bureau will conduct a detailed analysis of potential impacts of the proposal. The complete analysis will be presented in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, which will be provided for public review and comment in late 2018.

Public comments received by April 6 will be considered in the preparation of the draft Environmental Impact Statement. Comments received after this deadline will be reviewed, but may not be specifically addressed in the draft document. Please forward your comments to Christel Johnson, Environmental Engineer, NGB/A4AM, Shepperd Hall, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157.

You may also submit comments via the project website.

