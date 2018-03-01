Doctor, nurse indicted in ongoing Montgomery pill mill investigation

Another doctor and nurse have been indicted in ongoing Montgomery pill mill investigation, pushing the total number of indicted former Family Practice employees to 11.

Federal court records indicate Dr. Willie Chester, Jr. was indicted on fifteen counts, including distributing controlled substances, healthcare fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Chester is listed as a doctor of osteopathy who practiced medicine at Family Practice until December.

Court records indicate Chester was prescribing narcotics to patients without a medical need, and ordering tests and medical visits that were medically unnecessary with the intent to defraud health care benefit programs including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Medicare, and Alabama’s Medicaid system.

Registered nurse, Stephanie Michelle Ott was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and health care fraud. Court records indicate Ott worked as an independent medical practice consultant for Family Practice, who was hired in 2015 as an independent contractor to establish an electric health record and billing system.

Court records indicate Ott was involved in a scheme to defraud health benefit programs.

The investigation into the alleged pill mill was launched on Aug. 1 when Dr. Gilberto Sanchez was arrested at his practice and served with a two-count indictment for drug distribution. He later pleaded guilty to five felony counts including healthcare fraud, money laundering, and distribution of controlled substances.

Many of the defendants are charged with multiple counts for their alleged involvement in prescribing medications such as fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, alprazolam, and other medications for “no legitimate medical purposes” and aiding and abetting the distribution of controlled substances.

The indictment also states the defendants devised a scheme alongside Sanchez to defraud health care benefit programs by ordering tests and procedures under “materially false and fraudulent pretenses” and diagnosing the patients with vague and unsubstantiated medical conditions.

The healthcare plans that were reportedly defrauded through this scheme include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, VIVA Medicare Plus, Alabama Medicaid Agency, Alabama Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan, and UnitedHealth Group, INC.

Court documents indicate those who were illegally prescribed controlled substances were forced to come in every 30 days for an office visit to receive more medication.

“After performing these unnecessary office visits, the defendants would bill and cause to be billed the health care benefit programs providing health insurance to the patients for the office visits,” the indictment stated. “Each office visit resulted in a bill of around $75.00,”

The business model reportedly brought in millions for the practice. Following Sanchez’s arrest, paychecks bounced for employees on three different occasions.

“The practice was a lucrative business venture,” the indictment stated. “In 2014, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $4,352,352.63. In 2015, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $3,292.549.40. In 2016, the practice earned gross receipts of or about $3,087,530.25,"

In December, Family Practice officially closed its doors.

Defendants and Charges:

1. Gilberto Sanchez, doctor:

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance Health care fraud Money laundering Money laundering Money laundering

2. Shephard Odom, doctor:

Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense and aiding and abetting Money Laundering: interstate commerce

3. Julio Delgado, doctor:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

4. Willie Chester, Jr, doctor:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Controlled substance - sell, distribute, or dispense aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation

5. Lillian Akwuba, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute or dispense Health care fraud: aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense Money laundering – interstate commerce Interstate Commerce; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

6. Steven Edward Cox, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

7. Elizabeth Cronier, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Health care fraud – aiding and abetting Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

8. Stephanie Michelle Ott, nurse:

Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud; forfeiture allegation Health care fraud; aiding and abetting; forfeiture allegation

9. Suzanne Brownfield, billing:

Health care fraud

10. Akash Kumar, billing:

Health care fraud

11. Misty Fannin, administration:

Money laundering – interstate commerce, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations

