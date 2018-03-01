Dunkin' Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

Dunkin’ Donuts in Auburn is having a re-grand opening celebration on March 3 and they’re giving coffee lovers the opportunity of a lifetime.

Starting at 9 a.m. the first 100 customers in the door will receive free coffee for an entire year. These lucky guests will be given a coupon book with 52 weekly free coffee coupons.

Even if you’re not one of the first 100 customers, you still have a chance at obtaining a prize. The store will also be giving away 500 Auburn “Tigers Run on Dunkin” refill mugs, which makes customers eligible for 99 cent in-store refills.

This all-day celebration will include free medium hot or iced coffee for all customers in addition to various fun activities. Dunkin mascots, Cuppy, and Sprinkles will be in attendance. Various Auburn student organizations will join in on the fun with the spinning of the Dunkin Donuts prize wheel and the munchkin eating contest. The top three winners will be awarded prizes.

The celebration will be at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Auburn at 2049 S College St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 3.

