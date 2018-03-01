New addition to Gulf Shores' beaches accommodate visitors

The city of Gulf Shores announced a new addition to their beaches that will help better accommodate visitors.

The West End of Gulf Place Public Beach will now be equipped with an Access Mat. These mats act as pedestrian pathways that will make the beach easier to access for all, especially those in wheelchairs or strollers.

According to the city, the mats were requested by the public.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.