Hearing in AEA lawsuit over Montgomery schools intervention continued

A judge has continued hearing in AEA's lawsuit against Interim State Supt. Dr. Ed Richardson to March 29. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has continued a hearing until March 29 in a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association over the state's intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.

Both sides were set for an initial hearing Thursday in Griffin's packed Montgomery County courtroom. The judge told both sides he hoped they could reach some sort of an agreement in remediation before the hearing.

The AEA filed suit against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson on Feb. 23 claiming he doesn't have the authority to sell Georgia Washington Middle School to Pike Road Schools

Richardson contends that PRS is ready to purchase the school for more than $9 million and that without the sale, close to 200 MPS teachers and support staff would have to be laid off.

In addition to Richardson, AEA's suit names Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone and Richard Eggleston, the chief administrative officer of the MPS intervention, as defendants.

