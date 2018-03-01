Trail date set for Lowndes County triple murder suspect

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."More >>
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, a single-vehicle crash has killed a 25-year-old Dothan man.More >>
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, a single-vehicle crash has killed a 25-year-old Dothan man.More >>
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.More >>
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.More >>
It's a busy Thursday ahead as a cold front approaches the area.More >>
It's a busy Thursday ahead as a cold front approaches the area.More >>