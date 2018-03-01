Trail date set for Lowndes County triple murder suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Trail date set for Lowndes County triple murder suspect

Deandra Lee's trial set for October 9. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Deandra Lee's trial set for October 9. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LEE CO., AL (WSFA) -

A trial for Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandre Lee has been continued to October.

According to court documents, the trial, which was supposed to take place in October 2017, was continued after Lee’s previous council quit.

Lee is accused of killing 9-year-old twins Taylor and Jordan Dejerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker Jack Mac Girder back in 2012. Their bodies were found dumped along Alabama Highway 21.

Lee was indicted on six counts of capital murder of two or more people, two counts of capital murder of a person less than 14-years-old and three counts of capital murder-robbery.

He pleaded not guilty in August 2013. 

Documents indicate the trial has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.

