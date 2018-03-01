Single-vehicle crash claims the life of Dothan man

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, a single-vehicle crash has killed a 25-year-old Dothan man.

Capt. Tracy D. Nelson says, early Thursday morning Christopher Lee Arnold was killed when his truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole causing the car to overturn. Lee was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the automobile.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nelson.

The crash occurred on AL 605 approximately 12 miles south of Dothan. Alabama state troopers are continuing to investigate.

