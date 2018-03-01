Grocery store Aldi sets hiring event for Montgomery jobs

Aldi, a multi-national grocery store chain based in Germany, is planning its first store in the Montgomery area.

Details on when and where the store will be located aren't yet known, but the company has posted information on its website seeking applicants for manager trainees. Aldi will hold a hiring event on March 28 in downtown Montgomery.

Aldi US has approximately 1600 stores across 35 states with 24 stores in Alabama, all located in the Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville areas.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the company for details on its plans to open in Montgomery.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.