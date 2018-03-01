Potential evidence found in Traci Kegley search

The cold case operation to find new evidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley turned up potential evidence on the fourth day. The evidence, officials say, must be evaluated by forensic sciences.

The potential evidence was found in a pond inside the 300-acre search area near the rural Elmore County community of Friendship. The potential evidence has not been turned over to the Department of Forensic Sciences.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Case Agent Joe Herman and Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston remain hopeful the potential evidence will advance the case, which could result in arrests and future prosecution.

Sunday, law enforcement served a search warrant to secure the land in eastern Elmore County. An unprecedented search with hundreds of team members utilizing millions of dollars of resources and equipment set out to find Kegley's remains following confidential information that was phoned in during a 2015 WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line.

On day three, Kegley’s parents, Steve and Linda Pittman, visited the command center and announced they were adding $10,000 to the total reward money. They also spoke to Reporter Jennifer Horton saying they were excited but nervous about how the search was going so far.

"I've been disappointed so many times," Linda told Jennifer, fighting tears. "But they're doing their best. I know this time they are really doing their best."

Elmore County District Attorney Randall Houston said the plan for Thursday was to continue working, despite the potential rain, and to be done with the search by Friday.

Kegley disappeared on April 26, 1998. Her vehicle was found with her young child still inside but the 30-year-old woman has never been seen since. Foul play is suspected.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.