Caddell Construction CEO named president of national association

The president and CEO of Montgomery-based Caddell Construction Company has been named the 2018 president of the Associated General Contractors of America. Eddie Stewart was named the AGCA's first ever president from Alabama during a ceremony held in New Orleans Wednesday night.

Stewart, who has been in the construction business for 40 years, is a member of the original founding team at Caddell. He's held multiple roles with the company over the years including VP of estimating/purchasing, executive VP, COO, and his current position.

Asked, since he's Alabama's first president, if he had specific plans that might benefit the industry in Alabama or the Southeast, Stewart said, "The leadership of National AGC is committed to promoting and enhancing construction throughout all 92 chapters located throughout the country. What’s good for construction nationwide is good for the southeast and Alabama. Likewise, the issues we have in Alabama are much like the issues faced nationwide...workforce shortage, funding for infrastructure, burdensome government regulations, etc."

He added, "I don’t feel I’ve done anything special to deserve this recognition but I am more than happy to serve."

In a video played during the ceremony, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey praised his "commitment to the industry...which has made a real difference in the lives of thousands of Alabamians."

Caddell, founded in 1983, has done work for multiple federal government agencies including the State Department, the General Services Administration, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Energy, and every branch of the military.

Caddell has also built major power plant complexes, manufacturing plants, chemical plants, hotels, and various commercial and retail facilities.

Among its signature projects are the U.S. Embassies in Beijing, China, and Kabul, Afghanistan, two terminals at the George Bush International Airport in Houston, and the “Patton” Command & Control Headquarters Complex at Shaw Air Force Base.

It's also among several companies awarded contracts by the Dept. of Homeland Security to build a prototype border wall.

The company boasts more than $10.5 billion in current or completed projects worldwide.

