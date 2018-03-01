ALEA announces temporary closures to driver license examiner's offices

Driver license examiner’s offices in Prattville, Montgomery, and Wetumpka will close temporarily, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced.

According to ALEA, closures are related to a service interruption from a computer system migration. The offices will close to ensure the project runs smoothly and as few customers as possible are inconvenienced.

The offices will be closed on the following days:

Prattville: Thursday, March 1

Wetumpka: Thursday, March 1

Montgomery: Monday, March 5

ALEA officials say driver license personnel have contacted individuals with appointments on the affected days to have their appointments rescheduled.

If migration is completed ahead of schedule, the offices will reopen for regular processing.

