AP Source: Sun Belt Conference signs 8-year deal with ESPN - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AP Source: Sun Belt Conference signs 8-year deal with ESPN

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the conference had not yet announced the deal. The person would not disclose financial details, but says the deal will increase annual payouts to Sun Belt members. The current ESPN contract pays schools about $100,000 per year.

The person says Sun Belt sports will become a key part of ESPN Plus, the network's new streaming service set to debut in late March or April. The Sun Belt has 10 members that play major college football and two more that compete in other sports.

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org

