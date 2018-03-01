Man arrested after threat made against Montgomery college

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The cold case operation to find new evidence connected to the 1998 disappearance of Traci Kegley turned up potential evidence on day four for the search that must be evaluated by forensic sciences.More >>
Last year was EnvelopeGate. What will we remember from the 2018 Oscars?More >>
A man has been charged after witnesses say he threatened a Montgomery college.More >>
A federal judge has awarded almost $15 million to a former mortuary worker who blew the whistle on a kickback scheme.More >>
