Man arrested after threat made against Montgomery college

A man has been charged after Fortis College was threatened (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A man has been charged after witnesses say he threatened a Montgomery college.

Matell O’Brian Smith is charged with making terrorist threats.

Montgomery police say the charge is related to an incident that took place Wednesday around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Atlanta Highway.

Police would not release the name of the business but according to court documents, the place of business was identified as Fortis College

Documents indicate Smith allegedly made comments to two different people that he was going to wear a mask and shoot up the college. The school was subsequently placed on lock-down and daily operations were interrupted.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Smith turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon.

Smith was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,000 bond.

