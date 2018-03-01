Montgomery takes lead in parenting expo in April - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery takes lead in parenting expo in April

The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environments. (Source: Brighter Futures MGM) The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environments. (Source: Brighter Futures MGM)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery city leaders are putting together a program they hope will make a difference in reducing crime in the capital city.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday during his weekly news conference at city hall. It's the Better Parenting Brighter Futures Assembly Summit, a one day event in April.

The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environment, followed by experts who will touch on subjects ranging from bullying, suicide, domestic violence, and parenting in the age of social media.

"We have so much youth involved in activities they ought not to be involved in and so this is an opportunity," said Mayor Todd Strange. "So often we get involved in youth and those activities and the parents said, 'Well, I didn't know, or didn't know how to handle it,' so from that standpoint we have to take the lead just like we're trying to take the lead in our educational opportunities."

The expo is set for April 21st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The summit is the result of a community-wide meeting last September which included clergy, professionals and counselors.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-01 22:22:31 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-03-01 20:49:29 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Rain moving out, bright days ahead

    Rain moving out, bright days ahead

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-03-01 22:36:27 GMT

    Expect a bright start Friday and a much cooler start compared to today. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 40s and we'll warm through a sunny day into the mid to upper 60s.

    More >>

    Expect a bright start Friday and a much cooler start compared to today. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 40s and we'll warm through a sunny day into the mid to upper 60s.

    More >>

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:45 GMT
    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane. (Source: Lothian Buses)A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane. (Source: Lothian Buses)

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    More >>

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    More >>

  • Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-01 22:22:31 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly