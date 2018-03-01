Montgomery takes lead in parenting expo in April

The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environments. (Source: Brighter Futures MGM)

Montgomery city leaders are putting together a program they hope will make a difference in reducing crime in the capital city.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday during his weekly news conference at city hall. It's the Better Parenting Brighter Futures Assembly Summit, a one day event in April.

The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environment, followed by experts who will touch on subjects ranging from bullying, suicide, domestic violence, and parenting in the age of social media.

"We have so much youth involved in activities they ought not to be involved in and so this is an opportunity," said Mayor Todd Strange. "So often we get involved in youth and those activities and the parents said, 'Well, I didn't know, or didn't know how to handle it,' so from that standpoint we have to take the lead just like we're trying to take the lead in our educational opportunities."

The expo is set for April 21st beginning at 9 a.m. in the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The summit is the result of a community-wide meeting last September which included clergy, professionals and counselors.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.