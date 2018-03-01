Parenting Summit set for late April in Montgomery

The expo will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose from their challenging environments. (Source: Brighter Futures MGM)

Montgomery city leaders believe they've come up with an idea that could make a difference in reducing crime. And that's not all; they hope the idea will encourage mothers and fathers to become better parents.

At Montgomery City Hall Thursday morning, Mayor Todd Strange laid out a plan for the first-ever Better Parenting for Brighter Futures Summit in April.

"It will focus on conflict resolution," said Strange.

City leaders hope this will be a catalyst in reducing the crime rate. The expo is the result of a community-wide meeting last September that included clergy, professionals and counselors.

"We have so many youths being involved in activities they ought not to be involved in and so this is an opportunity, because so often we get involved in youths and activities, and the parents said 'Well, I didn't know,' or, 'I didn't know how to help,'" said the mayor.

"Another one will be on domestic violence, and talk about what are the ramifications of domestic violence and how you can do some conflict resolution," said Cary Kaufman, executive director for Samaritan Counseling Center in Montgomery.

The summit is set for April 21 at the Multiplex at Crampon Bowl starting at 9 in the morning. The day will begin with celebrity athletes talking about how they rose above trying circumstances in life. Some of the topics will include bullying, suicide, domestic violence and how to become a better parent in the age of social media.

At this point, the expo is a one-time event but could become annual depending on it turns out on April 21.

The summit is free of charge and lunch will be served, according to the itinerary.

