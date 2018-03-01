100 plus page ethics law introduced by AL attorney general, others

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >>
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Opelika City Council has decided in a 3-2 vote that the residents should make the final call on Sunday alcohol sales.More >>
Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that will allow statewide ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft.More >>
Montgomery city leaders are putting together a program they hope will make a difference in reducing crime in the capital city.More >>
