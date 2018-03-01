100 plus page ethics law introduced by AL attorney general, others

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and other officials held a news conference at the statehouse Thursday morning to introduce a new piece of legislation that targets ethics law.

Marshall along with Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, House Speaker Mack McCutcheon, Ethics Commissioner Tom Albritton and others discussed the new ethics law, made up of more than 100 pages.

Marsh said they are introducing the bill so it can be studied and potentially looked at during the 2019 legislative session.

Marshall says this has been a bill that is years in the making.

"We are excited about this process. It is something we have worked very hard on for the last several years and believe this work and this group will allow us to put together a package that will bring Alabama to the point where we can say we have the clearest and strongest ethics laws in the country," said Marshall.

A resolution was expected to be made Thursday by Senator Orr to set up a task force to look at ethics legislation.

