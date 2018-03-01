Alabama becomes 45th state to allow statewide ridesharing services

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Thursday that will allow statewide ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Alabama now becomes the 45th state to allow such services.

"Today, we are paving the way for ridesharing throughout all of Alabama, regardless of location or proximity to major metropolitan areas,” said Ivey.

Prior to Ivey signing the bill, ridesharing companies were only permitted to operate in select, approved cities. Now all communities, urban and rural, will have access to the services.

“Rural parts of our state will now have access to these innovative transportation methods, and more Alabama residents will have the opportunity to earn additional income,” said state Sen. Bobby Singleton. "With Governor Ivey giving her signature to this legislation, Alabama’s economy will move forward, public safety will increase and Alabama residents will experience greater quality of life."

Singleton, along with state Rep. David Faulkner were a part of the Ride for Alabama coalition that supported the statewide use of ridesharing services.

The law officially takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.