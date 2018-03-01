Opelika residents decide fate of Sunday alcohol sales - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Opelika residents decide fate of Sunday alcohol sales

A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

The Opelika City Council has decided, in a 3-2 vote, that the residents should make the final call on Sunday alcohol sales.

It has been about 15 years since Opelika residents have had the opportunity to vote on Sunday alcohol sales.

If passed, this bill known as the “Brunch Bill” would allow restaurants to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of waiting until noon.

Opelika City Council President Eddie smith said the vote to sell alcohol at noon on Sundays was so close all those years ago that the citizens have to make the choice.

”It only passed, ironically, by about 300 votes. Out of about 6,000 votes cast there was only about a 300-vote difference for Sunday alcohol sales," said Smith. "That was the real crux why the council felt strongly that the citizens ought to decide. If it was that close about serving alcohol at all, then we didn’t think that we should ones to decide whether or not the time could change because they voted for it to start at 12.”

The bill only applies to drinks being consumed on restaurant properties.

“No alcohol sales will be off premises. It would all be for consumption on premises so therefore, restaurants that have brunches and that kind of stuff will be able to serve alcohol starting at 10 rather than waiting until noon” Smith said.

Officials say that the earliest possibility of getting the brunch bill on a ballot is November.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Man sentenced to 300 years for child sex crimes freed on technicality

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-01 09:40:04 GMT
    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction. (Source: Colorado Department of Corrections/KREX/CNN)

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

    The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.

    More >>

  • Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-01 22:22:31 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal

    Thursday, March 1 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-03-01 20:49:29 GMT
    Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)Video showing an interaction between a Myrtle Beach police officer and a man at an area McDonald's is going viral. (Source: Yossi Gallo)

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>

    A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Video: Bus swerves, narrowly misses car on icy roads

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:42 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-01 22:27:45 GMT
    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane. (Source: Lothian Buses)A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane. (Source: Lothian Buses)

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    More >>

    A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.

    More >>

  • Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Putin shows new Russian nuclear weapons: 'It isn't a bluff'

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 AM EST2018-03-01 10:58:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:22 PM EST2018-03-01 22:22:31 GMT
    Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.

    More >>

  • Opelika residents decide fate of Sunday alcohol sales

    Opelika residents decide fate of Sunday alcohol sales

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-03-01 22:11:20 GMT
    A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Opelika City Council has decided in a 3-2 vote that the residents should make the final call on Sunday alcohol sales.

    More >>

    The Opelika City Council has decided in a 3-2 vote that the residents should make the final call on Sunday alcohol sales.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly