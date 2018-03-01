Opelika residents decide fate of Sunday alcohol sales

A 3-2 vote will put the power in the hands of Opelika citizens to determine Sunday alcohol sales. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Opelika City Council has decided, in a 3-2 vote, that the residents should make the final call on Sunday alcohol sales.

It has been about 15 years since Opelika residents have had the opportunity to vote on Sunday alcohol sales.

If passed, this bill known as the “Brunch Bill” would allow restaurants to begin selling alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of waiting until noon.

Opelika City Council President Eddie smith said the vote to sell alcohol at noon on Sundays was so close all those years ago that the citizens have to make the choice.

”It only passed, ironically, by about 300 votes. Out of about 6,000 votes cast there was only about a 300-vote difference for Sunday alcohol sales," said Smith. "That was the real crux why the council felt strongly that the citizens ought to decide. If it was that close about serving alcohol at all, then we didn’t think that we should ones to decide whether or not the time could change because they voted for it to start at 12.”

The bill only applies to drinks being consumed on restaurant properties.

“No alcohol sales will be off premises. It would all be for consumption on premises so therefore, restaurants that have brunches and that kind of stuff will be able to serve alcohol starting at 10 rather than waiting until noon” Smith said.

Officials say that the earliest possibility of getting the brunch bill on a ballot is November.

