Community effort to highlight art sector in Dothan

Everyone might not know what’s happening in the art scene in Dothan, but the city’s community-led improvement task force is hoping to change that.

This is the first year Blueprint City Dothan has had an Arts and Culture Committee. Mayor Mark Saliba advocated for the creation of the group.

“We realized there were a lot of pieces to culture and arts in our city. We wanted to bring them together for conversations,” said Saliba.

The group is comprised of people from the Dothan community interested in the arts sector. Their first project involves creating a cultural map that highlights the arts in Dothan.

“Cultural mapping is important because we need to recognize the cultural assets that already exist within the city and make those available to everyone,” said Melissa Rea, Taskforce Chair Blueprint City Dothan Arts and Culture Committee.

The first step in creating the map is putting together a comprehensive list of what art and culture resources are in Dothan. The group is asking performers, photographers, writers, and musicians to send information about themselves or organizations and events that promote art locally. The group says once they get this information, they will compile it so that people know exactly what the city has to offer.

“Representation is so important within the arts and culture sector,” said Rea.

The list will also be used as a tool to see how Dothan can grow the arts community.

“We’re hoping that this cultural mapping project will help us identify areas of strengths and weakness in Dothan’s arts and culture sector,” said Rea.

“What other pieces that we may not even have that we could think of that would help us move forward,” said Saliba.

Art Solomon has worked as a photographer in Dothan for the last 40 years. He believes pushing the efforts to organize the art community will help artists to continue to flourish.

“I think it’s good that we’re forward thinking on this and not resting on our laurels. They’re going out and trying to find new ways to incorporate new ideas to get this out to everybody,” Solomon said.

Since opening, Solomon says he’s watched business marketing evolve.

“When I started photography there was no Facebook – you either did mailing or the phonebook,” said Solomon.

He says the list is another way for businesses to keep up.

“You have to keep up with current trends. You have to keep advancing,” said Solomon.

The city hopes also hopes building the art community will be an investment in the city.

“We’ve done a great job with athletic venues, and as a sports tourism spot, there’s no reason why we can’t be a destination for arts and culture as well,” said Saliba.

If you are interested in submitting information, you can email blueprintAandC@gmail.com or call 334-794-3871. March 1 was set as the deadline to submit information, but the group says they will accept information after the deadline.

