Rain moving out, bright days ahead

Showers and storms interrupted our day today as a cold front slid through the state. This line of storms caused some damage for north Alabama, including a large tree falling on a house in Jacksonville. We've heard a few reports of minor damage but nothing too bad for our section of the state.

First came the rain, then the cool air quickly followed. Strong northerly winds provided a chill this afternoon dropping warm 80 degree temperatures down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will come to an end this evening and skies will gradually clear through the night. Overnight lows will be chilly in the mid 40s.

Expect a bright start Friday and a much cooler start compared to today. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 40s and we'll warm through a sunny day into the mid to upper 60s.

Fair weather will follow us into the weekend so get ready to bask in the sunshine Saturday and Sunday as well. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s both days.

FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost on Sunday morning, especially for our northern counties. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning.

Another cold front will arrive and begin to move in to west Alabama late Monday and track through the state through Tuesday. So expect rain Monday evening through much of the day Tuesday. The cold air behind this front could push temperatures near freezing for the mornings of March 8 and 9. So don't pack away those jackets just yet!

