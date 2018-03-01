Lee falls to Spain Park in 7A semifinals, 60-51

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Lee-Montgomery 60-51 Thursday in the Class 7A girls ‘ semifinals of the 96th State Basketball tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena Thursday.

With the win Spain Park (30-6) advances to play McGill-Toolen Catholic in the state finals Saturday at 4 p.m.

Coach Mike Chase’s Jaguars trailed 36-26 early in the third period and steadily chipped away at the Generals’ lead, thanks in part to the play of sophomore Sarah Ashlee Barker. She sank a 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the third period to cut the lead to five, followed with a lay-up for two points and then blocked a shot at the other end that resulted in a bucket by Claire Holt. A minute later, Holt gave Spain Park the lead.

The Jaguars then took control in the final period to seal the win.

Holt finished with 22 points and four rebounds, Barker added 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots, four steals and four assists.

Lee (23-10), coached by Freeah Smith, built the early lead and remained thanks in part to senior Zipporah Broughton’s 27 points. She was 5-of-7 from the 3-point line in the first half and finished with six treys. Zaniya Crawford also had 10 points and eight rebounds, Dalayiah Crawford had eight points and nine rebounds.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)