Lee falls to Spain Park in 7A semifinals, 60-51

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
A person with knowledge of the deal says the Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Lee-Montgomery 60-51 Thursday in the Class 7A girls ‘ semifinals of the 96th State Basketball tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena Thursday.More >>
Spain Park overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Lee-Montgomery 60-51 Thursday in the Class 7A girls ‘ semifinals of the 96th State Basketball tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena Thursday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Raycom Media will televise and livestream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.More >>
Eufaula High School edged Wenonah 79-73 Wednesday in the 96th annual AHSAA State Basketball Finals Championships at the BJCC Legacy Center. The Class 5A semifinal victory clinched the Tigers’ first berth in a state championship game since 1999.More >>
Eufaula High School edged Wenonah 79-73 Wednesday in the 96th annual AHSAA State Basketball Finals Championships at the BJCC Legacy Center. The Class 5A semifinal victory clinched the Tigers’ first berth in a state championship game since 1999.More >>
Charles Henderson downed Wenonah 57-53 Wednesday to move into the Class 5A girls’ state championship game for the second year in a row. The victory also ended the Dragons’ streak of state titles at four.More >>
Charles Henderson downed Wenonah 57-53 Wednesday to move into the Class 5A girls’ state championship game for the second year in a row. The victory also ended the Dragons’ streak of state titles at four.More >>
The Samson Lady Tigers basketball team will be playing for their second state title in the last three years when they take on Sand Rock Friday.More >>
The Samson Lady Tigers basketball team will be playing for their second state title in the last three years when they take on Sand Rock Friday.More >>
The Carver Wolverines (29-7) will play for the 6A state title this weekend after defeating Hazel Green 98-68 Wednesday.More >>
The Carver Wolverines (29-7) will play for the 6A state title this weekend after defeating Hazel Green 98-68 Wednesday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.More >>
Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>