Gun and school safety legislation top of mind for lawmakers once again

No bill dealing with school safety or gun legislation has made it past the house or senate floor, however it has quickly become the backd rop of the legislative session.

From arming teachers in the classroom, to banning semi automatic weapons, lawmakers have proposed plenty of legislation. Support may be harder to come by.

Rep. Will Ainsworth was the first to propose legislation in the wake of the Florida school shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people. Ainsworth's proposal would allow teachers to be trained and armed in the classroom.

Similar proposals have come from other states and in Washington.

There has been plenty of push back to the arming teacher proposal. Gov. Kay Ivey has said teachers have enough to worry about in the classroom. Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said the bill could have unintended consequences.

On the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Mary Moore d ropped legislation Thursday which would ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons in Alabama. Moore said the legislation would allow those people who already own semi-automatic weapons to keep them.

With a republican super-majority in both the house and the senate, the passage of Moore's bill, or one similar, is highly unlikely.

Middle ground proposals, like volunteer security teams, banning guns on school grounds and others have also been proposed.

Ivey said Thursday there may not be a "one size fits all" approach to the school safety issue in Alabama. She said she had not reviewed any of the gun legislation at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.