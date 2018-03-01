Gun and school safety legislation top of mind for lawmakers once - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Gun and school safety legislation top of mind for lawmakers once again

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

No bill dealing with school safety or gun legislation has made it past the house or senate floor, however it has quickly become the backdrop of the legislative session.

From arming teachers in the classroom, to banning semi automatic weapons, lawmakers have proposed plenty of legislation. Support may be harder to come by.

Rep. Will Ainsworth was the first to propose legislation in the wake of the Florida school shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people. Ainsworth's proposal would allow teachers to be trained and armed in the classroom.

Similar proposals have come from other states and in Washington.

There has been plenty of push back to the arming teacher proposal. Gov. Kay Ivey has said teachers have enough to worry about in the classroom. Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, said the bill could have unintended consequences.

On the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Mary Moore dropped legislation Thursday which would ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons in Alabama. Moore said the legislation would allow those people who already own semi-automatic weapons to keep them.

With a republican super-majority in both the house and the senate, the passage of Moore's bill, or one similar, is highly unlikely.

Middle ground proposals, like volunteer security teams, banning guns on school grounds and others have also been proposed.

Ivey said Thursday there may not be a "one size fits all" approach to the school safety issue in Alabama. She said she had not reviewed any of the gun legislation at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes

    In ND Senate race, Democrat Heitkamp takes GOP tone on taxes

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-03-01 17:38:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-02 02:21:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., leaves a meeting with fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington. In places like Boston and Los Angeles, Democrats are blasting the new tax law as...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., leaves a meeting with fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington. In places like Boston and Los Angeles, Democrats are blasting the new tax law as...
    Democrat Heitkamp, fighting for re-election in North Dakota, sometimes sounds like a 2011-era Republican.More >>
    Democrat Heitkamp, fighting for re-election in North Dakota, sometimes sounds like a 2011-era Republican.More >>

  • Trump EPA moves to roll back more clean air and water rules

    Trump EPA moves to roll back more clean air and water rules

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:09 PM EST2018-03-02 00:09:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-02 02:21:42 GMT
    The Trump administration is rewriting Obama-era rules governing pollution from oil and gas operations and coal ash dumps, moves that opponents say will significantly weaken protections for human health and the...More >>
    The Trump administration is rewriting Obama-era rules governing pollution from oil and gas operations and coal ash dumps, moves that opponents say will significantly weaken protections for human health and the environment.More >>

  • SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company

    SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-03-01 22:58:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-02 02:21:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Kushner has lost his access to the nation’s dee...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Kushner has lost his access to the nation’s dee...
    The Securities and Exchange Commission late last year dropped its inquiry into a financial company that had given Jared Kushner's family real estate firm a $180 million loan.More >>
    The Securities and Exchange Commission late last year dropped its inquiry into a financial company that had given Jared Kushner's family real estate firm a $180 million loan.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly