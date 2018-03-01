Gun and school safety legislation top of mind for lawmakers once again

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.
The Antioch Communications Director said in a press release that a former senior Antioch pastor was arrested Thursday for patronizing an illicit massage parlor.
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.
No bill dealing with school safety or gun legislation has made it past the house or senate floor, however it has quickly become the backdrop of the legislative session.
Both a state lottery bill, along with legislation to legalize fantasy sports like Draft Kings in Alabama, passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday.
A trial for Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandre Lee has been continued to October.
A grand jury determined four Troy officers acted properly in a case of police brutality against 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson.
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.
In a freewheeling, televised session that stretched for an hour Wednesday, Trump rejected both his party's incremental approach and its legislative strategy that has stalled action in Congress.
