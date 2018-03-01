Grand jury decides Troy officers acted properly in police brutality case

A grand jury determined four Troy officers acted properly in a case of police brutality against 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, all the evidence in the case, investigated by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, was presented to a grand jury made up of Pike County residents. The evidence included audio and video footage.

The grand jury determined the officers acted properly. Jackson said the video showed the officer trying to get the second hand cuff on the suspect, and when he refused to comply, the officer struck him several times.

According to police, officers saw Wilkerson walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight on Dec. 23. Wilkerson allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle.

While being apprehended, police say Wilkerson refused to put his hands behind his back and reached for his waistband, as if reaching for a weapon, which prompted them to use physical force to restrain him.

Jackson said the video from the incident will be released in the "near future," after the teen's case. Wilkerson was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

The incident caused a public outcry in Troy.

