Troy officers cleared by grand jury in police brutality case - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy officers cleared by grand jury in police brutality case

Graphic Photo - Full size image of Ulysses Wilkerson's injuries. (Source: CNN) Graphic Photo - Full size image of Ulysses Wilkerson's injuries. (Source: CNN)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

A grand jury has determined four Troy police officers acted properly in a case of police brutality against 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson. 

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, all the evidence in the case, investigated by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, was presented to a grand jury made up of Pike County residents. The evidence included audio and video footage. 

The grand jury determined the officers acted properly. Jackson said the video showed the officer trying to get the second handcuff on Wilkerson and when he refused to comply, the officer struck him several times.

According to police, officers saw Wilkerson walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight on Dec. 23. He then allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle to investigate.

While being apprehended, police say Wilkerson refused to put his hands behind his back and reached for his waistband, as if reaching for a weapon. That prompted officers to use physical force to restrain him. 

The teen had to be taken to an area hospital before being transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for additional treatment. 

The incident caused a public outcry in Troy. 

Jackson said the video from the incident will be released in the "near future" after Wilkerson's case is tried. He's charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

The Troy Police Department released a statement Thursday night:

"A Pike County Grand Jury has cleared Troy Police Officers in a well-publicized arrest of a juvenile in December of 2017.

The State Bureau of Investigation completed a thorough independent investigation of this case. The results of that investigation were turned over to an independent team of prosecutors appointed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. The facts of the case were presented to the Grand Jury and the Grand Jury found that the officers acted appropriately and did not commit any crime.

No further information will be released due to a pending trial for criminal charges against the juvenile."

The State Bureau of Investigation says its investigation is complete and, at the Department of Justice's request, it will turn over its files to the DOJ for review.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Reverend Billy Graham's 'final crusade'

    Reverend Billy Graham's 'final crusade'

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-03-02 17:04:49 GMT
    Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic AssociationCredit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

    On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham.  The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. 

    More >>

    On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham.  The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-03-02 17:32:08 GMT

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

  • Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-03-01 05:18:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-02 03:55:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Alabama seeks work requirement on some Medicaid recipients

    Alabama seeks work requirement on some Medicaid recipients

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-03-02 17:31:54 GMT
    The Alabama Medicaid Agency said the requirement would impact up to 75,000 of the state's one million Medicaid recipients. (Photo source: Raycom Media)The Alabama Medicaid Agency said the requirement would impact up to 75,000 of the state's one million Medicaid recipients. (Photo source: Raycom Media)

    Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.

    More >>

    Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.

    More >>

  • Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:16 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-03-02 17:33:24 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-03-02 17:32:08 GMT

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly