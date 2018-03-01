YMCA of Greater Montgomery celebrates 150th anniversary

A major milestone for an agency that has helped thousands in the River Region. The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is celebrating 150 years of community service.

The YMCA has come a long way since when it first opened back in 1868. Since then, the Montgomery UMCA has expanded its programs to include branches in Greenville, Millbrook, Tuskegee and Wetumpka.

Justin Castanza has fond memories of the YMCA.

"I can remember how high those diving boards were just as a young kid,” Castanza said.

Gary Cobbs, President and CEO of the YMCA in Greater Montgomery, said it’s a major milestone.

"You don't get too many times to celebrate 150 years in your career, right?” Cobbs said.

He went on to say that he’s looking forward to the next 150 years and the improvements to come.

"We're actually making expansions to three of our YMCAs. Bell Road YMCA, the Cleveland Avenue YMCA and also our Grandview YMCA. At Bell Road, we're going to increase the square footage,” said Cobbs.

There will also be a new indoor swimming pool added to the Cleveland Avenue YMCA; however, all of the renovations and additions will cost a pretty penny.

"We're estimating it's going to be close to $6 million for the total campaign. Thus far, we've raised about $3.4 million,” said Cobbs.

He said they’ve already broken ground at the Bell Road YMCA and he hopes for the expansion to be completed by this fall.

