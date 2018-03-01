Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off with mass meeting

The 53rd annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicked off Thursday night with a mass meeting at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church.

“The very first meeting was held in this exact building,” Reverend Franklin Fortier said.

Fortier said the church is always the place for the mass meeting to start the week-long jubilee because it signified where many meetings to plan the Civil Rights Movement were hosted.

“It’s a reminder that for us that the work continues and we need to be here,” said Fortier.

He said the meeting sets the tone for the entire week.

Charles Neblett, who was present on Bloody Sunday, said he has been attending the event for decades.

“We can’t let people forget,” said Neblett. “Nobody knows what bridge was like. They don’t know what the voting rights movement was about. We have to let the young people know.”

Neblett became a Freedom Singer after Bloody Sunday, and he also participated in movement that followed the tragic day.

“We sang about it so people all over the world would know,” Neblett said. “We came back and did it again. We were determined were going to do the march.”

Both men said every year brings something special for the celebration. Fortier said he is excited to see how the event honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on for the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

