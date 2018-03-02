City of Montgomery to honor Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colv - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

City of Montgomery to honor Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colvin

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Connect
Claudette Colvin during a 2015 interview. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Claudette Colvin during a 2015 interview. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Montgomery will honor and celebrate civil rights activist Claudette Colvin Friday.

About nine months before Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on Montgomery bus. She was arrested on March 2, 1955. Because Colvin was just 15 at the time, the NAACP decided that Rosa Parks would be a better model to fight the segregated bus system. Parks’ arrest sparked the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott.

The tribute to Colvin will include speaker Margaret Burch, who was a passenger on that same bus in 1955. She will be joined by Attorney Fred Gray, who represented Colvin and other plaintiffs in a case where the court ruled that Montgomery’s segregated bus system was unconstitutional and there will be a short film called, “A Letter to Claudette Colvin” by Atlanta film director Victoria Wilson.

“We want to celebrate her (Claudette Colvin) every March 2 and bring awareness to who she was because a lot of people don’t know about her,” said Ka-Santa Sanders, a member of King Hill Community Development Corp.

The nonprofit group is organizing the event along with Montgomery City Councilman Tracy Larkin and Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey. Last year, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange proclaimed March 2 as Claudette Colvin Day.

The King Hill Community Development Corp. has a long-term project to redevelop King Hill and the surrounding area called the King Hill 2020 Project.

“It’s a community revitalization-beautification project and the goal is to make King Hill a thriving community again,” Sanders said.

The organization is renovating Colvin’s rundown childhood home and hopes to transform it into the Claudette Colvin Park and Garden.

“Claudette Colvin empowers me and motivates me because she did this at 15-years-old,” Sanders said.

Colvin is now a 78-year-old retiree living in New York. She moved to New York in the late 1950s and worked 35 years as a nurse’s aide at a Manhattan nursing home.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA

    Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:16 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-03-02 13:41:21 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>

  • Turnover, investigations have Trump administration adrift

    Turnover, investigations have Trump administration adrift

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:28 AM EST2018-03-02 05:28:41 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 8:41 AM EST2018-03-02 13:41:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the White House Opioid Summit in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the White House Opioid Summit in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington.

    White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.

    More >>

    White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.

    More >>

  • AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-02 01:28:39 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 8:33 AM EST2018-03-02 13:33:54 GMT
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly