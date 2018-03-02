City of Montgomery to honor Civil Rights Activist Claudette Colvin

At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
Rain from Thursday is long gone, and we are left with a drying atmosphere and a bit of a breeze.More >>
Claudette Colvin was 15 years old when she was heading home from school on a Montgomery city bus and was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger. Nine months later Rosa Parks did the same thing and became the face of a movement that led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>