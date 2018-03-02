Amanda: Fabulous Friday and weekend ahead

We've been unseasonably warm for what has felt like weeks now, but as we get ready to head into our approaching weekend it looks like we continue to keep things mild (but comfortable, too!).

Warmest February on Record: It's official - this past month was the warmth February on record in Montgomery, Alabama, ever! Not only did the Capital City break many records all month long, but so did every other major city across the state. Now we have turned the page and started the month of March, so what we will be watching next?

Today: An upper-level ridge has moved into the southeast after a strong cold front rushed through our area yesterday. High pressure will slide right into the region and it will allow some cooler, drier air from the north to filter into our atmosphere. Expect a noticeable difference when you compare today's forecast to yesterday's weather... showers and storms are gone, and sunshine has returned. Temperatures are near normal in the 60s today.

By tonight, we are calm and clear. Those are the perfect ingredients needed to cool effectively! Temperatures will stay above freezing for the most part across Alabama; central and southern counties will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Don't be surprised if you wake up to some patchy frost in those colder spots tomorrow morning.

Wonderful Weekend: Sunshine? Check. Comfortable? Check. No rain? Check!

It's been awhile since we have had a completely dry, seasonable and sunny weekend, but that's exactly what we get for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs each morning are into the upper 30s and low 40s, but both afternoons warm nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. What more could you ask for in a weekend forecast?!

