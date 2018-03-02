Register to play with the Montgomery Miracle League

Springtime means baseball time and there's a special league in Montgomery that lets everyone play no matter what type of physical or mental disabilities they may have.

It's called the Miracle League and it has been around for more than 10 years. The league believes that every child deserves a chance to play baseball. They even developed just for the Miracle League athletes. It's a custom-designed field with a cushioned, rubberized surface.

Registration ends this Saturday. Those wishing to participate can register online or at the Ed Thompson Baseball Complex Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.