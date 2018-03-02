Shooting in Enterprise leaves 1 injured

Enterprise police are investigating after a shooting Thursday left one person injured.

The shooting took place near the 900 Block of Rucker Blvd, near the Morgan Square Mall. according to the Enterprise Police Department. At the scene, officers found and treated an unidentified person for a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

Enterprise police say they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact EPD at (334)-347-2222.

