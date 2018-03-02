South Alabama law enforcement preparing for spring breakers - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

South Alabama law enforcement preparing for spring breakers

It won’t be long before thousands of high school and college spring breakers crowd Highway 55 South in south Alabama en route to the beaches.

While spring breakers will feel the temptation to let loose, they should also be mindful what’s around the corner.

Covington County authorities say check-points will be set up along various spots on 55. Sheriff Dennis Meeks says they typically see about a five percent increase in the number of arrests. The charges mostly deal with dope and alcohol.

Meeks won’t be alone. Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn’s team will be part of the action as well.

The spike in arrests usually takes place during a six-week window beginning now through mid-April as schools stagger their spring breaks.

