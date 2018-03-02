5 events to check out this weekend

This weekend is full of events

The 53rd annual event continues this weekend with several events.

Browse a variety of handmade gifts from local and regional artisans and crafters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at town hall.

This annual event benefits Renascence Re-Entry, which provides housing and structured programming to assist men released on parole to succeed at responsible living in the community. Event I from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alcazar Center.

4. Food Trucks in Tuskegee

The Tuskegee alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity presents Food Truck Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in the downtown square in Tuskegee.

Several area basketball teams will be competing in the state finals in Birmingham. If you can’t make it to the games, they will be televised and streamed live.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.