Understanding the beach flag warning system

It's important to understand the beach flag warning system

As spring break approaches, officials say it’s important to be prepared and to understand the beach warning flag system.

According to the website of the City of Gulf Shores, flags are posted at all public beach areas and beach conditions are monitored throughout each day. The absence of red flags does not assure safe conditions on beaches.

On Gulf Shores and Orange Beach city beaches it is illegal to enter the water when the double red flag is being flown, according to the city’s website.

Information on each flag color and its meaning is below:

Green Flag: Low hazard- calm conditions, exercise caution

Yellow Flag: Medium hazard- moderate surf and or currents

Purple Flag: Dangerous marine life present

Single Red Flag: High surf and or strong currents

Double Red Flag: Closed to the public

For current beach conditions in Gulf Shores call, 251-968-TIDE (8433). For current beach conditions in Orange beach call, 251-981-SURF (7873)

