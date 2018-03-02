Panama City Beach spring break alcohol ban starts - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Panama City Beach spring break alcohol ban starts

During the month of March, no alcoholic beverages can be consumed on sandy beaches, right of way or in parking lots. (Source: Visit Panama City Beach) During the month of March, no alcoholic beverages can be consumed on sandy beaches, right of way or in parking lots. (Source: Visit Panama City Beach)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WSFA) -

Panama City Beach's spring break alcohol ban is now in effect.

During the month of March, no alcoholic beverages can be consumed on sandy beaches, right of way or in parking lots.

"There is zero tolerance for criminal behavior. Use common sense and leave Spring Break with a great suntan, not a criminal record," said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford in a statement.

Other ordinances in effect in Panama City Beach:

  • Anyone under the age of 21 can't be inside establishments serving alcohol and licensed for consumption on premises after midnight, except active duty military personnel with ID, in the unincorporated areas of Bay County. (County Ordinance 15-24)
  • Law Enforcement officers can order a nuisance party to cease and desist. A nuisance party is defined as a party, usually at a residence, where minors and underage drinkers find easy access to alcohol and causes noise, litter, traffic congestion, a neighborhood disturbance, and creates an unsafe environment that leads to property damage, violence, and criminal behavior. (County Ordinance 15-45)
  • Digging holes deeper than two feet on the sandy beaches of Bay County is prohibited. (County Ordinance 15-02)
  • It is illegal to operate a rented scooter at night during Spring Break. (County Ordinance 16-07)

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Reverend Billy Graham's 'final crusade'

    Reverend Billy Graham's 'final crusade'

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-03-02 17:04:49 GMT
    Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic AssociationCredit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

    On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham.  The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. 

    More >>

    On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham.  The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-03-02 17:32:08 GMT

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

  • Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny

    Thursday, March 1 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-03-01 05:18:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-02 03:55:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, photographs of 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, are displayed alongside balloons and stuffed animals at a memorial outside the apartment building where they...

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>

    At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-03-02 17:32:08 GMT

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

    Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.

    More >>

  • Alabama seeks work requirement on some Medicaid recipients

    Alabama seeks work requirement on some Medicaid recipients

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-03-02 17:31:54 GMT
    The Alabama Medicaid Agency said the requirement would impact up to 75,000 of the state's one million Medicaid recipients. (Photo source: Raycom Media)The Alabama Medicaid Agency said the requirement would impact up to 75,000 of the state's one million Medicaid recipients. (Photo source: Raycom Media)

    Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.

    More >>

    Alabama is seeking to put a work requirement on a small number of Medicaid recipients.

    More >>

  • Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Delta CEO insists "we are not taking sides" in US gun debate

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:50 PM EST2018-03-02 03:50:16 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 12:33 PM EST2018-03-02 17:33:24 GMT
    (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to ...
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>
    Delta gets swift retribution from pro-gun lawmakers in its home state for crossing NRA.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly