Panama City Beach spring break alcohol ban starts

Panama City Beach's spring break alcohol ban is now in effect.

During the month of March, no alcoholic beverages can be consumed on sandy beaches, right of way or in parking lots.

"There is zero tolerance for criminal behavior. Use common sense and leave Spring Break with a great suntan, not a criminal record," said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford in a statement.

Other ordinances in effect in Panama City Beach:

Anyone under the age of 21 can't be inside establishments serving alcohol and licensed for consumption on premises after midnight, except active duty military personnel with ID, in the unincorporated areas of Bay County. (County Ordinance 15-24)

Law Enforcement officers can order a nuisance party to cease and desist. A nuisance party is defined as a party, usually at a residence, where minors and underage drinkers find easy access to alcohol and causes noise, litter, traffic congestion, a neighborhood disturbance, and creates an unsafe environment that leads to property damage, violence, and criminal behavior. (County Ordinance 15-45)

Digging holes deeper than two feet on the sandy beaches of Bay County is prohibited. (County Ordinance 15-02)

It is illegal to operate a rented scooter at night during Spring Break. (County Ordinance 16-07)

