2018 central Alabama school spring break dates

March means it's time for spring break for school districts in Alabama.

March 3-11

Tuskegee University

March 12-18

Alabama Christian Academy

Trinity Presbyterian School 

St. James School 

Tallapoosa County Schools 

Troy University

Auburn University

University of Alabama

Montgomery Public Schools 

Pike County Schools 

March 19-25

Alabama State University 

Huntingdon College

Faulkner University

Dallas County Schools 

Elmore County Schools 

March 26-April 1

Crenshaw County Schools

Andalusia City Schools

Macon County Schools 

Lee County Schools 

Butler County Schools

Covington County Schools 

Autauga County Schools

