91-years-old is not for the birds (Source: WSFA 12 News)

At 91-years-old you would think Bill Wilkinson would be slowing down, but it looks like he’s just getting started.

“I used to do chair caning and furniture finishing when I retired,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson always enjoyed woodworking. In the early 90’s it led him to something he still loves doing today.

“I didn’t have anything here, like a hobby, so I bought a few tools and started making birdhouses.”

Wilkinson has a passion for creating custom birdhouses. He doesn’t sell them. He just gives them away.

“Normally it takes a week to build one. They don’t take too long to put together, it’s usually the painting that takes a while with three colors. In the last two years I’ve probably given away 150 of them,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson even made us a special County Road 12 birdhouse. Orange and Blue always seems to be a popular color to use for the Auburn resident, but he says he’ll still make some crimson and white bird houses for all those Alabama fans too.

But there’s a catch.

“When I make the Alabama ones, here’s what I put on the bottom,” Wilkinson said.

When you lift it up you’ll see the bottom is orange and blue. He’s got quite a sense of humor and is a popular fella in the senior community he lives in. He was just voted prom king. So how does he do it?

“What really keeps me young, I have a Martini every night,” Wilkinson said.

I’m not sure if that’s his fountain of youth, but whatever he’s doing it’s working. You’ll always find Bill Wilkinson building and smiling in Auburn out along County Road 12.



