Watch the Duck talks songwriting, meaning behind their name

We first told you about Alabama music group Watch the Duck when the rapper, singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams gave them a shout out on his Instagram page.

Friday during Alabama Live!, Jesse Rankins and Eddie Smith the 3rd talked about their journey with Anchor Tonya Terry.

Rankins and Smith first acknowledged how glad they were to be home in Montgomery. They even said they grew up watching WSFA 12 News.

“We didn’t even have a choice,” Smith said. “It’s on in the house every day, all day,”

Tonya then asked the two about how it all began. Smith says it all started in his mom’s house, playing with pots and pans.

“Literally pulling them out of the cabinet and playing with pots and pans,” Smith said. “I think the first movie she (his mom) showed me was Prince: Purple Rain. I knew I had to do that. I didn’t know what that was, but I knew I had to do that,”

The two also talked about how great it is to be able to work with someone like Pharrell who was a “beacon” to them when they were in high school.

“It feels like a dream come true, like coming full circle,” Rankins said. “It’s people like Pharrell who were a voice to us when we were in high school.”

The guys also talked about the creation of their name, Watch the Duck.

“Watch the Duck was always our inside code,” Rankins said. “It was a way that we could communicate to each other without people necessarily knowing what it meant. Everybody see the duck gliding across the water but nobody pays attention to how hard his feet have to kick so he can move forward,”

When asked about their songwriting, Rankins explained that their songs all start out as conversations.

“We go into the booth, we do not know what we are going to write about, we just start making music,” Rankins said. “We start talking because we are old friends, and we probably talk to each other way too much, so our conversations usually turn into songs,”

The two like to call their songwriting “therapy sessions”.

When asked what’s next, Rankins said, “The World”.

If you want to catch Watch the Duck in person, they will be in Montgomery at Art on the Square, located at Court Square-Dexter Avenue Historic District. The free community event is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and commemorates the 53rd Annual Selma to Montgomery March.

