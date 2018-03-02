Woman found dead along I-65 in Butler County

The woman was found dead in a vehicle near mile marker 135, close to the rest stop in Butler County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Investigators are releasing some details regarding a heavy police presence along Interstate 65 late Thursday night.

According to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden, around 9 p.m. a passing motorist near Greenville noticed a woman in her car with her hazard lights on.

The vehicle was southbound near mile marker 135, close to the rest stop in Butler County.

A check of the woman revealed she was dead. However, Harden said officers don't suspect her death is in any way criminal in nature.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is now awaiting results of a toxicology report to determine a cause of death.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify authorities are awaiting a toxicology report, not an autopsy.

