1 seriously injured in crash on McLemore Drive - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 seriously injured in crash on McLemore Drive

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department says all lanes of McLemore Drive near Wares Ferry Road are blocked at this hour due to a serious, multi-vehicle crash.

Details are limited, but investigators say the crash involves three vehicles. One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Commuters should avoid McLemore near Wares Ferry at this time.

Powered by Frankly