1 seriously injured in crash on McLemore Drive

The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
A grand jury determined four Troy officers acted properly in a case of police brutality against 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson.More >>
Tuskegee is in the second round of the Retool Your School competition.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department says all lanes of McLemore Drive near Wares Ferry Road are blocked at this hour due to a serious, multi-vehicle crash.More >>
