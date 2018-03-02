Woman killed, 3 others injured in Montgomery crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Woman killed, 3 others injured in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash in Montgomery Friday.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, a woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash on McLemore Drive near Wares  Ferry Road. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The three-vehicle crash blocked all traffic on McLemore Drive.

