Several Trojans to take part in March 9 Troy Football Pro Day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Several Trojans to take part in March 9 Troy Football Pro Day

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Several Trojans will compete in next Friday's Pro Day. (Source: WSFA 12 SPORTS) Several Trojans will compete in next Friday's Pro Day. (Source: WSFA 12 SPORTS)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

Next Friday, Troy will hold its annual football pro day event. Several Trojan seniors will take part in hopes of impressing scouts from several professional football teams on hand.

Players will take the Wonderlic test, then participate in weight room activities, which includes: height, weight, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press. Following weight room activities, players will perform running drills on the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The following players will be participating: Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn, Andre Flakes, Jalen Harris, Sam Lebbie, Tevaris McCorminck, Kamryn Melton, Steven Rowzee, Tyquae Russell, Jamal Stadom, Brandon Silvers, Baron Poole, Emmanuel Thompson and Kris Weatherspoon.

The Troy Football Pro Day will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Stadium Weight Room.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • AlabamaMore>>

  • Bama returns to warm welcome in chilly Tuscaloosa rain

    Bama returns to warm welcome in chilly Tuscaloosa rain

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:39 PM EST2018-01-09 23:39:34 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News FB Live)(Source: WSFA 12 News FB Live)
    (Source: WSFA 12 News FB Live)(Source: WSFA 12 News FB Live)

    Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-02-28 02:21:26 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Alabama football hires two new assistant coaches

    Alabama football hires two new assistant coaches

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:58 PM EST2018-02-22 22:58:36 GMT
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)
    (Source: University of Alabama)(Source: University of Alabama)

    Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line. 

    More >>

    Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line. 

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Several Trojans to take part in March 9 Troy Football Pro Day

    Several Trojans to take part in March 9 Troy Football Pro Day

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:28 PM EST2018-03-02 21:28:33 GMT
    Several Trojans will compete in next Friday's Pro Day. (Source: WSFA 12 SPORTS)Several Trojans will compete in next Friday's Pro Day. (Source: WSFA 12 SPORTS)

    Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.

    More >>

    Troy's Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn and Brandon Silvers are among those participating.

    More >>

  • Led by Duff sisters, Samson captures Class 2A title

    Led by Duff sisters, Samson captures Class 2A title

    Friday, March 2 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-03-02 20:47:58 GMT
    The Samson Lady Tigers defeated the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats 69-65 to win its second state title in the last three years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The Samson Lady Tigers defeated the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats 69-65 to win its second state title in the last three years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Samson defeated Sand Rock 69-65 to capture the AHSAA Class 2A Girls State Championship Friday.

    More >>

    Samson defeated Sand Rock 69-65 to capture the AHSAA Class 2A Girls State Championship Friday.

    More >>

  • Georgiana falls in OT to Sacred Heart in 1A state title game, 65-56

    Georgiana falls in OT to Sacred Heart in 1A state title game, 65-56

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-03-02 04:45:00 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SportsSOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SportsSOURCE: WSFA 12 Sports

    Sacred Heart Catholic’s bid for a fourth straight Class 1A state boys’ basketball championship was pushed to brink by Georgiana Thursday night. The Cardinals (23-10), however, outscored the Panthers 10-1 in overtime to post a 65-56 win Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

    More >>

    Sacred Heart Catholic’s bid for a fourth straight Class 1A state boys’ basketball championship was pushed to brink by Georgiana Thursday night. The Cardinals (23-10), however, outscored the Panthers 10-1 in overtime to post a 65-56 win Thursday night at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly