Several Trojans to take part in March 9 Troy Football Pro Day

Next Friday, Troy will hold its annual football pro day event. Several Trojan seniors will take part in hopes of impressing scouts from several professional football teams on hand.

Players will take the Wonderlic test, then participate in weight room activities, which includes: height, weight, broad jump, vertical jump and bench press. Following weight room activities, players will perform running drills on the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The following players will be participating: Josh Anderson, Jordan Chunn, Andre Flakes, Jalen Harris, Sam Lebbie, Tevaris McCorminck, Kamryn Melton, Steven Rowzee, Tyquae Russell, Jamal Stadom, Brandon Silvers, Baron Poole, Emmanuel Thompson and Kris Weatherspoon.

The Troy Football Pro Day will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Stadium Weight Room.

