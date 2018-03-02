Juvenile sex offender bill moves on to AL House

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
Alabama lawmakers could soon pass a new law that would require each school board to have policies in place to deal with juvenile sex offenders enrolled within their school district.More >>
No bill dealing with school safety or gun legislation has made it past the house or senate floor, however it has quickly become the backdrop of the legislative session.More >>
Both a state lottery bill, along with legislation to legalize fantasy sports like Draft Kings in Alabama, passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday.More >>
Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
Alabama's ethics law for public employees and officials could receive some changes.More >>
Imagine a neighborhood watch approach to school security.More >>
