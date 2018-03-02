Tip leads to new search for south AL woman missing since 2011

Authorities are searching several areas in Geneva after receiving new evidence in the missing person case of Shanna Peoples.

Thursday, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies started searching several wooded areas.

Peoples was last seen on Sept. 8, 2011 in the area of 303 N. Morris Street in Geneva. She was believed to be wearing a green tank top, blue denim pants and was 19 years of age when she was last seen.

SBI is seeking additional information from the public on this case. If you have any information, please report it to SBI by calling 1-800-392-8011.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.