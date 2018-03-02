Dept. of Forensics to examine 'potential evidence' in Kegley search

Drone video shows the body of water where 'potential evidence' was found in the search for Traci Kegley. (Source: ALEA)

The "potential evidence" in the search for Traci Kegley is now in the hands of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The small, quiet Elmore County community of Friendship has seen a whirlwind of activity over the last week. But now the hundreds of searchers and dozens of highly trained cadaver dogs that began to appear Sunday have gone.

It's quiet again in Friendship, but there's a frenzy of work left to do.

It took three years for a 2015 WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line tip to build into a massive search that encompassed 300 acres of property in the county.

Now, two words give hope that a 20-year search for answers in the cold case of missing mother Traci Kegley is nearing a breaking point: "Potential evidence."

Divers made the discovery in a pond on the property Thursday. Authorities would not describe what was found in any way other than it being "potential evidence."

Now, whatever it is they recovered from the depths is in the possession of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, which is working to determine if it's connected to Kegley's 1998 disappearance. If it is connected to Kegley, authorities say they will make arrests in the case.

Elmore County District Attorney offered this to those involved in Kegley's disappearance: "If they don't come see us, we're going to go see them."

Unlike in popular TV crime shows, however, the work to solve cases in real life doesn't come neatly within an hour timeframe. There's no timeline on when forensics will make a final determination.

There's a $25,000 reward still available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction for those responsible for Kegley's death. Callers can remain anonymous. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can be reached at 215-STOP.

