Cash reward offered in Montgomery homicide case

A reward is being offered for information in a Montgomery homicide case.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Montgomery police were called to the area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road where two people were shot.

One of the victims died from his injuries. He was identified as 22-year-old Terrance Mahone.

The other man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a $1000 cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.