Cash reward offered in Montgomery homicide case

In the early morning hours of Jan. 22, Montgomery police were called to the area of East South Boulevard near Woodley Road where two people were shot.More >>
On Feb. 28, the Opelika Police Department received a call of a first-degree robbery at a grocery store.More >>
A trial for Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandre Lee has been continued to October.More >>
A Eufaula Elementary School student was arrested after making threatening comments to students and a teacher.More >>
The victim in a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.More >>
Each of the 42 district attorney circuits in the state technically operates as an individual state agency, but they all share a $32 million allotment from the state’s General Fund. That's not enough money to go around.More >>
An Elmore County grand jury will consider five felony counts against Germaine Moore, 45, the defendant police say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in a viral video.More >>
Greenville police charged a 17-year-old with making a terrorist threat Tuesday afternoon. It allegedly happened in class at Greenville High School.More >>
A former Dothan school resource officer, who was charged after an investigation into allegations he was having a sexual relationship with a student, is facing an additional charge.More >>
