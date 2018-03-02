City of Orange Beach issues warning to spring breakers

Orange Beach is already sending out the warning to spring breakers that they won't tolerate partying. Mayor Tony Kennon said, "For those who are looking for a party town this spring break, Orange Beach is not it. Underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any disturbance of the peace is never tolerated here. There will be no warnings, no mulligans or do-overs."

Kennon is also reminding visitors that alcohol is not allowed on the beach.

"All of the public beaches in the city are owned by the State of Alabama and alcohol consumption is prohibited on state beaches. Glass is not allowed on any of our beaches and with our 'Leave Only Footprints' program, all beach items such as tents, chairs and umbrellas must be removed nightly as we protect our natural resource for all to enjoy," Kennon said.

