School safety, gun bills face tight deadline in legislature
Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By MALLORY MOENCH Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session.
Lawmakers have proposed six bills ranging from arming teachers to banning assault weapon sales since the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
Legislators are more than halfway through the session. Once the general fund budget passes the House, they may get out as early as the end of March for election campaigning. The House public safety committee which handles gun bills also faces uncertainty after the chair's daughter was killed in a car accident Sunday.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said bill sponsors would meet informally next week to discuss their intents and find the best solution. He and Gov. Kay Ivey expressed caution about any "knee-jerk" solutions.
