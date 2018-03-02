School safety, gun bills face tight deadline in legislature - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

School safety, gun bills face tight deadline in legislature

Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

By MALLORY MOENCH
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Multiple school safety and gun control bills in the Alabama legislature are stalled and face a tight deadline before the end of the legislative session.

Lawmakers have proposed six bills ranging from arming teachers to banning assault weapon sales since the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Legislators are more than halfway through the session. Once the general fund budget passes the House, they may get out as early as the end of March for election campaigning. The House public safety committee which handles gun bills also faces uncertainty after the chair's daughter was killed in a car accident Sunday.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said bill sponsors would meet informally next week to discuss their intents and find the best solution. He and Gov. Kay Ivey expressed caution about any "knee-jerk" solutions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

